Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained for Allegedly Consuming Drugs; Father Shakti Kapoor Speaks To News18

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Siddhanth was reportedly partying at a hotel on MG Road, where the police conducted a raid on the basis of a tip-off. Siddhanth is among the six people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, informed the Bengaluru police.

Siddhanth’s father, actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted with shock. When News18.com reached out to the veteran actor, he said that he is yet to know the details. “I am not aware of anything. I have just gotten up from my sleep and my phone has started ringing continuously. He hasn’t been arrested but detained by the cops for consumption (of drugs). I don’t think there was any possession. I have as much information as it is coming out in the news and I am really troubled by this news,” Shakti told us.

Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/UuHZKMzUH0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record her statement in a drug probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB probe team had recorded her statement regarding the drug case related to Rajput’s death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well.

Siddhanth began his acting career with Sanjay Gupta’s crime film Shootout at Wadala and later featured in Anurag Kashyap’s psychological thriller film Ugly, in which he had a cameo role alongside Tejaswini Kolhapure and Ronit Roy. Siddhanth collaborated with his sister Shraddha on Haseena Parkar, which is based on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena. The film marked Shraddha Kapoor’s first title role, while Siddhanth portrayed the role of Dawood Ibrahim. Siddhanth was last seen in director Rumi Jafery’s Chehre, in which he played the role of Joe Cost, an ex-convict accused of murder.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor in Spain. The film is all set to hit the screens on Holi next year, that is, March 8, 2023.

