Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained: This Isn't Shakti Kapoor's Son's First Brush With NCB

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has reportedly been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Media reports claim that Siddhanth was partying at a hotel on MG Road, where the police conducted a raid on the basis of a tip-off. Siddhanth is among the six people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, according to the Bengaluru police.

This isn’t the first time that the veteran actor’s son has been detained. Back in October 2008, Siddhanth was among the 241 persons detained for attending a rave party following a raid at a nightclub by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai. He was allegedly working as a disc jockey at the nightclub. The police also arrested eight drug peddlers and also recovered 104 tablets of ecstasy, 540 drops of ecstasy, and other drugs like charas and cocaine.

It was only three months later, in January 2009, that Siddhanth’s name was cleared of drug charges.

Last year, his name cropped up again during the drugs on cruise case when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested and later released after staying in jail for a month. But Siddhanth wasn’t a part of the high-profile party that was organised on board the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship in early October 2021.

On the other hand, in 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record her statement in a drug probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB probe team had recorded her statement regarding the drug case related to Rajput’s death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well.

Siddhanth began his acting career with Sanjay Gupta’s crime film Shootout at Wadala and later featured in Anurag Kashyap’s psychological thriller film Ugly, in which he had a cameo role alongside Tejaswini Kolhapure and Ronit Roy. Siddhanth collaborated with his sister Shraddha on Haseena Parkar, which is based on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena. The film marked Shraddha Kapoor’s first title role, while Siddhanth portrayed the role of Dawood Ibrahim. Siddhanth was last seen in director Rumi Jafery’s Chehre, in which he played the role of Joe Cost, an ex-convict accused of murder.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.