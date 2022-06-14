Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Released on Bail After Arrest Over Consuming Drugs

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, was granted bail late on Monday after he was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs in Bengaluru. The other four people arrested have also been released on bail, said police. Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others will have to further appear before the police as and when called, said Bheema Shankar Gulled, Deputy Commissioner of Police for East Bengaluru, according to the news agency ANI.

Siddhanth was detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Siddhanth was reportedly partying at a hotel on MG Road, where the police conducted a raid on the basis of a tip-off.

“Siddhanth Kapoor’s medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody,” Mr Gulled had said.

Meanwhile, Siddhanth’s father, actor Shakti Kapoor reacted with shock. When News18.com reached out to the veteran actor right after the news broke, he said, “I am not aware of anything. I have just gotten up from my sleep and my phone has started ringing continuously. He hasn’t been arrested but detained by the cops for consumption (of drugs). I don’t think there was any possession. I have as much information as it is coming out in the news and I am really troubled by this news.”

In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record her statement in a drug probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB probe team had recorded her statement regarding the drug case related to Rajput’s death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor in Spain. While Siddhanth was last seen in director Rumi Jafery’s Chehre, in which he played the role of Joe Cost, an ex-convict accused of murder.

