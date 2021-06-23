Shraddha Kapoor's Fans Can't Get Enough of Breathtaking View from Actor's Seaside Home, See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor is taking some time off her busy schedule. The actress is currently at home and enjoying the Mumbai monsoons with her pet Shylo. On Tuesday, the actress shared an adorable picture with her dog on her Instagram account. Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Monsoon snuggles." She can be seen chilling with Shylo. But what grabbed fans’ attention was the breathtaking view of the sea from Shraddha’s room. “Two of my favourites," Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor commented. A fan wrote, “What a beautiful view behind." Another wrote, “The view."

The second wave of coronavirus brought with it another set of lockdowns across India, resulting in postponement of several film shootings. One of the films that faced the brunt of lockdown was Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha in lead roles.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the third schedule of shooting of the film was supposed to take place in the second week of May. However, considering the lockdown in Maharashtra, things did not go according to plan. Now, as a few states are starting to relax the lockdown restrictions, the makers of the movie are planning to resume the shooting soon. It is expected that the upcoming schedule will be held either in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, depending on where the pandemic restrictions are lifted since they require live locations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here