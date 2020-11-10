Shraddha Kapoor's Fans Get Creative with Her Naagin Look as She Prepares for Upcoming Project

Fans of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor were elated after she announced her upcoming project Naagin last month. To celebrate the news, Shraddha's artistic fans have dedicated artworks to her where the actor is visualised as the iconic Indian Naagin.

Shraddha shared some of the artworks in her latest Instagram post. The Stree actress also expressed her gratitude towards her fans as she said, “Sharing a few of the many mind blowing artworks and edits that you all have created with so much effort and love for #NAGIN. They’ve made my heart overflow with gratitude. Thank you guys so much.”

From digital illustrations to handmade paintings, the talented fans of Shraddha left no room for doubt that they were rooting for her upcoming project. Some artworks were inspired from the traditional Indian Naagin look while some fans brought in a Greek Mythology inspired Medusa look for Shraddha’s Naagin vision. The artworks also featured an Arabic touch to the Naagin look.

It will be interesting to see which look Shraddha actually adorns in the movie.

On October 28, the actress tweeted that it is an absolute delight for her to play a Naagin on screen. Shraddha said that she had grown up watching, admiring and idolising actor Sridevi’s Nagina and Nigahen and had always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.

It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.✨@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020

The film will be directed by Vishal Furia who also welcomed Shraddha onboard. Tweeting his excitement, Vishal said, “It will be lovely to direct you as 'Nagin'.. you will totally rock it coz of your belief.. together we'll create a totally magical 'Indian' story of an 'Indian' female mythical super-character.. welcome aboard.”

It will be lovely to direct you as 'Nagin'.. you will totally rock it coz of your belief.. together we'll create a totally magical 'Indian' story of an 'Indian' female mythical super-character.. welcome aboard ❤️@ShraddhaKapoor @Nikhil_Dwivedi @saffronbrdmedia https://t.co/Lp9t4lgZR8 — Vishal Furia (@FuriaVishal) October 28, 2020

The project is being produced by actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi who has previously produced Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3. He also recently made an appearance in the critically-acclaimed web-series Scam 1992 as Tyagi.