Shraddha Kapoor’s Naagin 'Very Much On Cards', Confirms Producer Nikhil Dwivedi

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for Naagin Trilogy, a mega-budget venture directed by Vishal Furia. The Stree actress will complete her image makeover for Naagin Trilogy, which features her in the titular role. Not too long ago, it was rumoured that the Naagin trilogy was put on the back burner due to its massive budget and dry spell in the B-Town. However, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has dismissed all such reports.

In an exclusive chat with The Times Of India, Nikhil Dwivedi quashed the reports of the project being put on the back burner. He said, “Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Naagin Trilogy is very much on cards.”

The Naagin trilogy is billed as popular folklore stories of female serpents. Earlier, in an interview, Vishal Furia said that Naagin would present the much-loved character in an entirely new light.

Furia’s project is based on Nikhil Dwivedi’s vision and attempts to build a completely new world for the famous character. Nikhil and Vishal are excited as the Naagin franchise will be heavy on VFX.

The Aashiqui actress was last seen in Baaghi 3. Shraddha Kapoor has signed various projects like an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie is in the post-production stage and marks her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor.

The movie will hit the theatres in March. Shraddha will share the screen with Bhool Bhulaiya actor Kartik Aaryan in the highly anticipated Tezaab Remake. The Baaghi actress has recently become the third Indian to clock 75 million followers on Instagram after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra.

