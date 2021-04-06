Shraddha Kapoor's New Pic from Her Exotic Getaway Will Make You Go Green With Envy

movies

In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in the picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshot from her holiday. In the Instagram picture, she poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt. “Running back to nature," she wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has come on board to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy “Chaalbaaz In London”, to be directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the 1989 Sridevi classic “Chaalbaaz”. Kapoor said she is thrilled to take on the challenge of essaying a double role, the first in her career.

“Although there’s a huge responsibility on me, I’m happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it’s a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey,” the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.

It is unclear if “Chaalbaaz In London” is a remake of the 1989 movie that featured Sridevi in a double role.

first published:April 06, 2021, 08:22 IST