Shraddha Kapoor's Response on Being Asked 'When is She Getting Married' to Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, which is directed by Luv Ranjan. The actress was in New Delhi for the shoot schedule and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

At the airport, she encountered paparazzi, who questioned her about her marriage rumours with photographer Rohan Shrestha. While her expressions were hidden due to her face mask, she did respond to the question saying, "What are you saying!"

Only recently, when Shraddha's close friend and co-actor Varun Dhawan had got married to Natasha Dalal, rumours swirled that she is in line to tie the knot with Rohan, sooner than later.

Responding to the speculations about their marriage, Sharddha's father Shakti Kapoor had said, "I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter... in every decision of her life, she takes, including her marriage. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection."

In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including his brother Siddhant Kapoor and Varun that almost confirmed their relationship.