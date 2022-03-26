Shraddha Kapoor's Rumoured BF Rohan Shrestha Finally Breaks Silence on Breakup News

Of late, there have been rumours doing that round that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has broken up with her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. Shraddha Kapoor has always been very tight-lipped about her relationship status. However, she was often spotted with Rohan at family gatherings and private lunches and dinners. The duo has known each other since their college days, and rumours of them planning to tie the knot would also come up every now and then.

When contacted and asked if he and Shraddha have indeed called it a day, Rohan told ETimes, “I don’t talk about my personal life. I have never done it before either." This comes a day after Shraddha shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account. The actress on Thursday shared a photo of herself alongside a caption that read: “Aur sunao?" As soon as she posted the picture, fans began asking her about her breakup in the comment section.

Advertisement

Reports of Shraddha and Rohan prepping to get married got stronger after Varun Dhawan left a cryptic comment on Rohan’s comment on the actor’s wedding photo. When asked about the wedding, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha had told ETimes earlier, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one. If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.