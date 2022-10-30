CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali#ElonMusk
Home » News » Movies » Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 to Appear in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Vice Versa?
1-MIN READ

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 to Appear in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Vice Versa?

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 19:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree will be seen in the upcoming Bhediya and then Varun Dhawan will be seen in Stree 2, say reports.

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree will be seen in the upcoming Bhediya and then Varun Dhawan will be seen in Stree 2, say reports.

Reports say that producer Dinesh Vijan is attempting to kickstart a horror-comedy movieverse with crossovers between Stree 2 and Bhediya.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is a part of the new song from Bhediya, called Thumkeshwari. The song was released recently, starring Varun Dhawan along with Kriti Sanon. But it is Shraddha’s cameo that took the fans by surprise. She is seen making an entry in the song in the same costume as Bhediya’s lead actress Kriti Sanon.

A special behind-the-scenes video has also been released, showing Shraddha revealing that Stree is back. That also got fans to start speculating if the sequel to Stree is on the cards. It seems that months after Rajkummar Rao confirmed Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has also confirmed the film in the new video.

A behind-the-scene video from the shoot of Thumkeshwari shows Shraddha saying, “Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. Its so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon.”

Shraddha’s appearance in the Bhediya song Thumkeshwari has now established Stree’s connection with Bhediya. Reports suggest Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya will also have a cameo in Stree 2 and fans are already hoping to see the two together on screen together.

Varun Dhawan is expected to join the Stree franchise in a crossover between the Stree and Bhediya films. The attempt here is to kickstart a horror-comedy movieverse with producer Dinesh Vijan’s franchises creating a combined character and story base, say reports. Shraddha’s Stree will be seen in the upcoming Bhediya and then Varun’s Bhediya will be seen in Stree 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 30, 2022, 19:13 IST
last updated:October 30, 2022, 19:13 IST