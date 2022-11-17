Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Ketaki Mategaonkar Asks Fans To Not Trust Anyone

The brutal murder of Shraddha Walker at the hands of her partner Aftab Poonawal has left the entire nation in shock. Actress Ketaki Mategaonkar has extended her support to Shraddha’s family and shared a long post on social media platforms. She shared a long note along with a collage picture of Shraddha and Aftab on Twitter. The actress advised her fans to be aware and not to trust anyone.

In the bilingual note, Ketaki wrote, “Ek sundar asa jag aai wadil aaplyala detat! Sukhasoyinni bharlela. Aanandi. Perfect! Suraksheet, flawless asa (Our mother and father gave us a beautiful world! Full of comfort, happy, perfect! Safe, flawless). That is how we see it because they don’t allow the bad factors of the outside world to enter our world.”

She talked about the victim. “Pan ek chukicha nirnayy, ani ayushya badalta (But one wrong decision and life changes). Shraddha, a beautiful young girl. What wrong did she do? She just fell in love. But all was taken away with trusting one wrong person. Kal news baghiti aani zop udali (Yesterday I watched the news, and I lost my sleep).”

The actress continued and urged girls and her fans to not trust anyone. She also encouraged and stated that they have the power to create a beautiful future for themselves. “Don’t give that power to anyone completely! Look at the world as it is! Not as the way you want it to be and you won’t ever be fooled,” she added. Ketaki also advised that to believe but not to trust.

She then extended her tribute to the victim and penned, “Shraddhachya atmyas shanti milo. Ani tya naradhamala kadak shiksha milo! Hich manapasun prathana ani ichha (May Shraddha’s soul rest in peace and that murderer should be severely punished!)”

The actress ended her note by seeking a promise from her followers to never let this happen again.

Recently, it came to light, there was a fight between the two over bringing household items before Aftab strangled her to death. The prime accused was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by her father Vikas Walker.

