Shraddha was Upset With Remo and Me for Not Originally Offering Her Street Dancer 3D, Says Varun Dhawan
For the uninitiated, actress Katrina Kaif was supposed to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the film, but she opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.
For the uninitiated, actress Katrina Kaif was supposed to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the film, but she opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.
Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that her Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor was initially upset with him and director Remo D'Souza for not originally approaching her for the upcoming dance movie.
For the uninitiated, actress Katrina Kaif was supposed to star alongside Varun in the film, but she opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.
At the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D, Varun said that even before Katrina's departure from the project, Shraddha had told him that she wanted to be a part of the film.
"Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me, 'I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn't offer me this film.' The script was something else then, which is why sir didn't think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it's destiny," Varun told media.
Varun, Shraddha and Remo previously collaborated on ABCD 2, also known as Any Body Can Dance 2. The film also starred Prabhudheva.
"We keep thanking Shraddha. She has saved us. But at one point, we did think, 'Now what to do?' It wasn't that she (Katrina) backed out. She had date issues, she had to shoot for Bharat which is why she couldn't shoot with us. We were a bit tense then," Remo said.
Produced by T-Series and Lizelle D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.
