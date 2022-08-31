Shradhha Kapoor Calls Ganesh Chaturthi Her Favourite Time of the Year: ‘Bappa Holds Special Place in My Heart'

Celebs in the tinsel town are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in their own unique way. Shraddha Kapoor is no exception. After making her blockbuster debut with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, the stellar actress has time and again proved her mettle in films like Rock On 2 and Ek Villian. The gorgeous actress is also quite spiritual as she is enjoying her most favourite time of the year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about her devotion towards Lord Ganesh and what this auspicious festival means to her. She expressed, “You know it’s my favourite time of the year. I have been celebrating the festival with my family with great pomp and fervour. Every year we welcome bappa in our house, eat modaks and sweets, visit pandals —the whole energy that comes with the festival is amazing. Bappa holds an extremely special place in my heart, he’s like a friend, who can solve all our petty issues and make everything right.”

Shraddha also revealed that her family has been inviting Bappa for 60 years and her most favourite aspect about the festival is that she is able to catch up with her relatives. She shared, “We have been inviting Bappa for almost 60 years now. I fondly remember, my first ever modak was given to me by my nani. The one thing I love the most about this festival is that I get to catch up with all my relatives during this time. While growing up, all my cousins, aunts and uncles would come to the house and we would do the aarti together, which was simply amazing.”

Additionally, the actress urged her fans and admirers to celebrate Ganpati in an environmentally-friendly way. She stated, “Going green and getting an eco-friendly bappa, was actually my aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure’s suggestion. She was the one who told us about it and we followed it. And I would urge everyone to go eco-friendly, this year and do their bit.”

On the acting front, Shraddha Kapoor would be seen next in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been shot in Spain, Mauritius and Mumbai and it is touted to be a unique love story enmeshed with comedy. The much-anticipated movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

