Shradhha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Promote Proning for Covid Patients Without Access to Oxygen

With several SOS messages on social media and elsewhere, it is no secret that many critical patients of coronavirus are dying because of shortage of oxygen. On Tuesday, India crossed the 20 million mark of infections, coming second after the United States in global cases.

Considering the dire situation faced by Indians as the healthcare infrastructure collapses, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward promoting a new method of tackling oxygen shortage. Presenting several medically-proven incidents, celebrities are sharing how proning can help a great deal for some people if they are not able to access oxygen cylinders.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared an infographic on her Instagram handle on Tuesday that mentioned how Covid patients whose SpO2 level has gone below 94 and do not have an oxygen cylinder, can opt for proning. Under this method, the patient has to lie face down to improve oxygenation, as it improves ventilation and enables comfortable breathing. The science behind proning is that the physical position of the patient affects the distribution and volume of air in the lungs, and can have direct effects on the expansion of the lungs to allow an effortless exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood.

Shraddha also mentioned in her Instagram caption that one should immediately consult a doctor if the SpO2 levels are dropping drastically.

The post was also shared by actor Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi on their respective Instagram handles. In the caption of her Instagram post, Nora also mentioned the precautionary measures that need to be taken if a patient is resorting to proning. The method is not suggested for pregnant women, people with unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures and those with cardiac conditions. Proning should also be avoided for an hour after meals. Also one should not continue to lie on their stomach if breathing is not improving.

People who are using oxygen concentrators pls keep your doors/ windows open as it extracts from open air. Closed doors/windows with an AC ON is not advisable , stay safe. ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU 🙏— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood who has emerged as one of the most accessible and reliable public figures for distressed families of Covid patients shared an important information for those who are using oxygen concentrators. The actor tweeted on Sunday that patients who are using oxygen concentrators should keep their doors and windows open since the medical equipment extracts the essential gas from open air.

