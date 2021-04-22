Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan Duo, Passes Away After Battling Covid-19

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday evening in Mumbai. He was 66. Shravan was admitted to a city hospital in a ‘critical’ condition after testing positive for COVID-19, his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod had confirmed on Monday. He was under observation at SL Raheja hospital.

The news of Shravan’s death was confirmed by composer Nadeem Saifi, the other half of the popular duo to Bombay Times. He said, “My Shanu is no more. We have seen an entire life together. We saw our highs, we saw our lows. We’ve grown up with each other in many ways. We never lost touch and no physical distance could ever separate the two of us. I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son who was inconsolable. We had been in touch on a regular basis for the last several days when Shravan complained of ill-health and had to be moved to a hospital."

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), ‘Saajan’ (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pardes’ and ‘Raja Hindustani’, headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan’s ‘Do Knot Disturb’ in 2009.

