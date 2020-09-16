SHRC Gives Clean Chit to Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital Over Rhea Chakraborty's Visit to Mortuary

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission today said there was no breach on the part of Cooper Hospital or the Mumbai police in allowing Rhea Chakrabarty inside the mortuary of the hospital to see the dead body of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The SHRC said that based on the details of the waiting area, all the protocols have been duly followed. The matter therefore has been disposed off. The detailed order is awaited in this case.

The SRHC was looking into who was responsible for allowing Rhea Chakrabarty's visit inside Cooper Hospital mortuary, where the dead body of the late actor was kept. During the previous hearings, representatives from both Cooper Hospital and Mumbai police blamed each other for her wrongful entry. The matter was taken by up the SHRC suo motu based upon media reports.

Earlier, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had raised concerns over Rhea visiting the morgue. He had said, "Rhea going to the mortuary was definitely irregular because somebody has facilitated this visit. With the covid situation, how do you manage to get into there? So either the Mumbai police or the hospital authorities have colluded with her to give her access."

The SHRC had reportedly made a strong objection to the fact that Rhea had access to the mortuary. They had sent a notice to Cooper Hospital, Mumbai police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allowing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea to enter the mortuary.