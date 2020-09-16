SHRC Gives Clean Chit to Rhea Chakraborty's Morgue Visit, Urmila Matondkar Slams Kangana Ranaut

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission today said there was no breach on the part of Cooper Hospital or the Mumbai police in allowing Rhea Chakrabarty inside the mortuary of the hospital to see the dead body of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The SHRC said that based on the details of the waiting area, all the protocols have been duly followed. The matter therefore has been disposed off. The detailed order is awaited in this case.

Read: SHRC Gives Clean Chit to Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital Over Rhea Chakraborty's Visit to Mortuary

Urmila Matondkar is the latest celebrity to have slammed Kangana Ranaut for her comments criticising Mumbai. The Rangeela star has countered Kangana's remarks on Mumbai and the alleged drug menace in Bollywood, by asking her to look at her home state first.

Urmila said that if Kangana wants to start a war against drug abuse, she should begin with her home state, Himachal Pradesh. "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state," Urmila told Mumbai Tak.

Read: Urmila Matondkar to Kangana Ranaut: Start Fighting Drugs from Your Own State Himachal Pradesh

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni rang in her 40th birthday on September 15. Her birthday bash was a close-knit affair and the visuals have been going viral across social media platforms. However, the most special part of the day was Riddhima’s birthday present that was a custom-curated performance by her family and friends with sheer love.

The special video opens with her mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt grooving to the popular dance number 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Birthday Gift has Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Grooving to ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said that he still cannot believe his Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. The actor said that due to television debates and controversies, people have forgotten to mourn the late actor.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj said, “They forgot to celebrate him. TRP has become the focus now. So that’s why I said that there are so many vested interests now, who would want to talk about how (Sushant) used to code? Right now, everything is focused on TRPs. I don’t watch television. Whatever I see, it's on Twitter, on Instagram.”

Read: Manoj Bajpayee Says People 'Forgot' to Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput: Everything's Focused on TRPs

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Jaya Bachchan's speech in the Parliament against people pointing fingers at the industry ovedr various issues. The actress-politician said in the in Rajya Sabha, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language."

She slammed people who criticise the same industry which have made their careers, using the 'jis thali mein khate hain usmein chhed karte hain' analogy. "Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'," she said, without naming the individuals but added they should not defame the industry. "It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people," she said. There is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful," she added.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Jaya Bachchan's Parliament Speech: Which 'Thali' has Industry Given?

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.