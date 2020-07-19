Shrenu Parikh Discharged from Hospital Post Covid-19 Treatment

Actress Shrenu Parikh, who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and was recovering in a hospital in her hometown Vadodara, Gujarat, has recently shared that she has finally been discharged and sent back home post her treatment.

The Ishqbaaaz actress took to Instagram and informed fans and well-wishers about her discharge as she wrote, "My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital (sic)."

Shrenu further added that she would continue to be in total isolation at home for next few days. She said, "Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound. PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week (sic)!"

Earlier, Shrenu had shared that she tested positive for virus in Vadodara, Gujarat inspite of being careful and taking precautions.

Shrenu has featured in shows like Havan, Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna among others.