Shrenu Parikh Keeps Her Wits About Testing Covid-19 Positive: The Bugger Hasn't Spared Me

TV actress Shrenu Parikh has shared that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Vadodara, Gujarat a few days ago and is currently recovering in a hospital. She shared the news on social media recently and added that inspite of being careful and taking precautions she has been infected. As per a report she had travelled from USA to Mumbai before March and to Vadodara in early May with her two friends after getting permission.

"Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with...pls pls be very careful and save urselves (sic)," wrote Shrenu on social media as she shared the news of her Covid-19 status.

She further added a thank you note for corona warriors for taking care of her.

Shrenu has been active in the Indian TV industry since 2010s, featuring in shows like Havan, Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

Recently, TV actor Parth Samthaan had tested Covid-19 positive and shooting was immediately stopped on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Amitabh Bachchan and his family members have also been infected with Covid-19 in Mumbai.