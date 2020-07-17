Shrenu Parikh Pens Thank You Note for Fans, Says 'We Shall Beat COVID-19'

TV star Shrenu Parikh,who tested positive for Coronavirus on July 15, took to Instagram to thank her fans and well wishers who are praying for her well being.

Sharing a thank you note on Instagram story, Shrenu said these messages mean a lot to her and the family.

She went on to express her gratitude to those who don’t know her but still they have expressed their concern about her health and wished her a speedy recovery. A part of the message read, “Have received msgs from soooo many people who didn’t even know me...and of course all my loved ones have been my support system through out (sic).”

She further stated that such gestures have restored her faith in humanity and kindness.

Shrenu ended her note saying, “#weshallbeatcovid (sic).”

Shrenu is currently admitted to a hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Confirming the news, Shrenu had writtern, "Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too," she wrote on Instagram.

Shrenu is best known for her characters in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Ishqbaaaz.