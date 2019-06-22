Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shrenu Parikh Undergoes Stark Transformation as TV Show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Takes Time Leap

Post the time leap, Shrenu Parikh, who plays Janhvi Mittal in the show, will be seen in a modern avatar as a powerful and classy corporate woman.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shrenu Parikh Undergoes Stark Transformation as TV Show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Takes Time Leap
Image: Instagram/Shrenu Parikh
Loading...

Barely three months after its launch, Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is all set to take its first time leap. Since the TV show has never been able to grab attention, its makers have decided to take a time leap to add on some interesting twists to the story. In its recent promo, released by Star Plus, Shrenu Parikh, who plays the role of Janhvi Mittal, can be seen in a modern avatar donning formal wear.

With the caption, “The next chapter begins… #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna”, the makers have made it evident that the show is all set to step into the future. Shrenu, who has played the role of an ideal ‘bahu’ so far, will be seen as a powerful and classy corporate after the time leap.

Speaking about her transformation, Shrenu earlier told Times of India, “Initially, Janhvi’s (her character’s name in the show) look was all about Benarsi sarees—very royal and very elegant. What the team had in mind was to give a shock to the audience in terms of change in dressing. While I honestly prefer the saree look more because that way I don’t have to diet and it looked really nice and elegant, this look is a pleasant change. I can be more Shrenu like this.”

With the recent walkout of actor Ayub Khan and Tanvi Dogra, the show was expected to take a new turn. However, actress Tanvi told TOI, “I have not quit. It’s a decision taken by the channel and makers owing to low ratings. I guess the thriller angle couldn’t strike a chord with the audience, and hence, the plan to revamp.”

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram