Shrenu Parikh Undergoes Stark Transformation as TV Show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Takes Time Leap
Post the time leap, Shrenu Parikh, who plays Janhvi Mittal in the show, will be seen in a modern avatar as a powerful and classy corporate woman.
Image: Instagram/Shrenu Parikh
Barely three months after its launch, Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is all set to take its first time leap. Since the TV show has never been able to grab attention, its makers have decided to take a time leap to add on some interesting twists to the story. In its recent promo, released by Star Plus, Shrenu Parikh, who plays the role of Janhvi Mittal, can be seen in a modern avatar donning formal wear.
With the caption, “The next chapter begins… #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna”, the makers have made it evident that the show is all set to step into the future. Shrenu, who has played the role of an ideal ‘bahu’ so far, will be seen as a powerful and classy corporate after the time leap.
Speaking about her transformation, Shrenu earlier told Times of India, “Initially, Janhvi’s (her character’s name in the show) look was all about Benarsi sarees—very royal and very elegant. What the team had in mind was to give a shock to the audience in terms of change in dressing. While I honestly prefer the saree look more because that way I don’t have to diet and it looked really nice and elegant, this look is a pleasant change. I can be more Shrenu like this.”
With the recent walkout of actor Ayub Khan and Tanvi Dogra, the show was expected to take a new turn. However, actress Tanvi told TOI, “I have not quit. It’s a decision taken by the channel and makers owing to low ratings. I guess the thriller angle couldn’t strike a chord with the audience, and hence, the plan to revamp.”
