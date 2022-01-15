Shreya Bugade to Replace Sankarshan Karhade as Kitchen Kallakar Host: Report

The reality TV show Kitchen Kallakar, which was launched last year, occupied the hearts of the Maharashtrian audience with its concept and presentation. The show became a favourite for every food lover, watching the renowned celebrities from the entertainment industry join professional chefs to prepare mouth-watering dishes.

The show will, however, now have a new host as Sankarshan Karhade will be replaced by actor Shreya Bugade. Even though the show has not confirmed the change, Sankarshan’s fans will be disappointed to see their favourite getting replaced. It is being said that the change has been introduced because the show was losing its focus recently.

Sankarshan had been roped in because of his hosting skills and the ability to put a smile on the faces of the audience. Sankarshan has already proven his hosting prowess in Maharashtra’s Best Dancer and popular culinary show Aamhi Saare Khavayye.

Meanwhile, Shreya Bugade has been seen in the TV series Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zarurat Hai, Tu Tithe Me and Majhe Mann Tujhe Jhale. She has also acted in Baykola Hava Tari Kay and Ekach Hya Janmi Janu. Shreya has also acted in a short film called Sanjog directed by V. Shoaib and written by Aditya Prasad.

Sankarshan Karhade has performed the role of Manish in the TV series Aabhaas Ha. He was also seen enacting the role of Sameer in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath.

