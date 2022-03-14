Shreya Bugde pens an adorable Birthday wish for Abhidnya Bhave

Marathi actresses Shreya Bugde Sheth and Abhidnya Bhave are very good friends and often seen hanging out with each other. They have been together in the toughest of times. Abhidnya celebrated her birthday on March 13 and on this special day Shreya has shared an adorable message for her friend.

Shreya shared a few pictures of the duo together showing their happiness. Shreya wrote a poem for Abhidnya and referred to the actress as a superstar. Shreya wrote that in their friendship, no matter what happens, at the end everything gets sorted. Shreya concluded the message by writing that, “This year raising a toast to you, my brave heart.”

Abhindya was overwhelmed with such a touching note by her friend. The actress wrote in the comment section that she can understand the emotions behind this humour. Abhidnya added that they manage to find a way and get everything sorted out because of their commitment to the friendship. She also added that their love for each other is beyond everything. Abhidnya ended her comment thanking Shreya for everything. Shreya and Abhidnya’s fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Abhidnya celebrated her birthday at a street dog shelter. She posted a video sharing some fun moments with dogs.

This year has been tough for Abhidnya as her husband Mehul Pai was diagnosed with cancer. Abhidnya has not spoken officially about Mehul’s problem but she keeps sharing posts wishing for his speedy recovery. Abhidnya had shared two posts of her husband writing that life can sometimes show its most uncomfortable side. The actress had written that silence and the power to fight alone is love.

Abhidnya was last seen in the film Altun Paltun director by Sameer Vidwans. The horror comedy featured Ashok Saraf and Balachandra Kadam in the lead roles.

