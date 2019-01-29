LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shreya Dhanwanthary: I Am Open to Doing Commercial Movies That Have Good Stories

Before featuring in Why Cheat India, Shreya Dhanwanthary acted in TV series Ladies Room.

IANS

Updated:January 29, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
Shreya Dhanwanthary: I Am Open to Doing Commercial Movies That Have Good Stories
Image: Instagram/Shreya Dhanwanthary
Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Why Cheat India, says she wants to be a part of good projects in the future.

"I am not a choosy person. Though my first film is content driven, it does not mean I am not open to commercial movies. If a good project comes my way, I will take it happily. I would like to be a part of any project which has a good story," Shreya told IANS.

Before featuring in Why Cheat India, the 30-year-old acted in TV series Ladies Room. Talking about her acting journey so far, Shreya said she was "learning something new at each stage" and there was a "long way to go".

"Films are not only about acting. How to build relationships, behave with crew members, look at things in a different perspective... there are many things which are important to learn in filmmaking. I am gradually learning everything. There is still a long way to go," she added.

Shreya earlier told News18, “I have been acting since I was 4, so working with people of different kind of sensibilities was kind of motivation. So far, whatever I have done was on a smaller scale. Now it’s going to be out in front of everyone to see.”

Directed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India released on January 18, 2019.

(With News18 inputs)

