Shreya Dhanwanthary: I Am Open to Doing Commercial Movies That Have Good Stories
Before featuring in Why Cheat India, Shreya Dhanwanthary acted in TV series Ladies Room.
Image: Instagram/Shreya Dhanwanthary
Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Why Cheat India, says she wants to be a part of good projects in the future.
"I am not a choosy person. Though my first film is content driven, it does not mean I am not open to commercial movies. If a good project comes my way, I will take it happily. I would like to be a part of any project which has a good story," Shreya told IANS.
Before featuring in Why Cheat India, the 30-year-old acted in TV series Ladies Room. Talking about her acting journey so far, Shreya said she was "learning something new at each stage" and there was a "long way to go".
"Films are not only about acting. How to build relationships, behave with crew members, look at things in a different perspective... there are many things which are important to learn in filmmaking. I am gradually learning everything. There is still a long way to go," she added.
Shreya earlier told News18, “I have been acting since I was 4, so working with people of different kind of sensibilities was kind of motivation. So far, whatever I have done was on a smaller scale. Now it’s going to be out in front of everyone to see.”
Directed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India released on January 18, 2019.
(With News18 inputs)
