Shreya Dhanwanthary: Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is Told from Viewpoint of Doctors Working That Night

The pandemic has made us realize the importance and appreciate the hard work of frontline workers, but it’s not the first time that we have come face-to-face with a near-death incident. One of the worst crises that shook India was the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, on which the medical thriller on Amazon Prime Video — Mumbai Diaries 26/11 - is based. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, the show has an ensemble cast which includes Shreya Dhanwanthary, who received rave reviews for playing the role of renowned journalist Sucheta Dalal in her breakout series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

The actor will once again be seen playing a reporter covering the events that transpired on the fateful night. Talking to News18.com, the actor says that this role is completely different. “While in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, I had to portray a character, an award-winning journalist, who is still seen and followed by many, in this story, I am playing a journalist who is a mix of a lot of reporters that we have known. The best part about my role is that I am connected to every character in some way. I had to make a conscious effort to portray both roles differently. However, the writing and the characterisation of both the roles are different."

The actor who auditioned for her part says that it was the story that got her hooked to the screen, “I know this subject has been done before, but we are telling the story from the viewpoint of the doctors working that night, or the hospital workers. I think it’ll be something else entirely for people to see that. The story is so fast-paced and intriguing that it made me curious when I read the script. I badly wanted to audition for this and, gladly, I got the role."

Recalling the day of the incident, Dhanwanthary says she was in Delhi, and was anxiously trying to reach her father who was supposed to be Taj Mahal Palace hotel for a meeting. “Just before the unfateful event, my father and I had spoken where he had told us about the meeting. When we heard about the attack, we were frantic and worried because his phone wasn’t reachable. Later, we got a callback, he informed us that the meeting got pushed to Taj Lands End which is in Bandra. Those few hours of uncertainty shook us to the core. We can’t imagine what people must have gone through who lost their loved ones."

Dhanwanthary believes that the medical fraternity has always been doing a fantastic job and people should try and appreciate them more. “It’s a thankless job and they do it regardless of any appreciation. They are literally saviours of life, the closest thing to magic we have and they deserve a lot more recognition.," she says.

