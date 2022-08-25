Shreya Dhanwanthary on Her Short Film Birth: No Credit Given to Women for Enduring Childbirth

Shreya Dhanwanthary is preparing for the release of her upcoming short film titled Birth. She plays the character of a pregnant woman for the first time in a film. Before this, she was noticed for her performances as the famous journalist Sucheta Dalal in the hit web series Scam 1992 and as the fearless cop Zoya in the web series The Family Man. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about the details of her upcoming short film.

She gave a sneak peek into the story of the film and says that it talks about the high extent of intervention that people have in the lives of new mothers, and how it leads to complicated situations.

Speaking of the storyline, the actress said, “The story was very interesting. It explores something that we haven’t seen often on screen. So we thought it would be interesting to explore if the group turned out to be a lot more sinister.”

She talked about the sad state of affairs regarding childbirth in the country even in the 21st century. She said that people who have no idea what a pregnant woman goes through, give her unsolicited advice on what she should do with her body she suggests that society should function in a way that makes pregnancy convenient for women.

She also stated that no credit is given to women for enduring childbirth.

“Absolutely, there is no credit given to women anywhere. We make it sound like they are superhumans and is such a miracle, but we don’t help them”, Shreya told HT.

When asked if she is getting good offers after the success of her previous projects, The Family Man and Scam 1992, she replied in an affirmative way and said that she was offered Mumbai Diaries and a film with R Balki which will be released soon. She also has a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is optimistic about her future.

Birth is a 25-minute feminist thriller that sheds light on the expectations society has from a woman who has just embraced motherhood and follows the tone of satire to highlight how society influences a new mother.

The Shyam Sundar directorial will be available on Disney+Hotstar on 27 August.

