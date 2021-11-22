Shreya Ghoshal Introduces Son Devyaan to the World As He Turns 6 Months Old; See His Cutest Pics

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who was recently blessed with her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Shiladitya, on Monday, shared the first pictures of her little bunddle of joy on Instagram. The 37-year-old singer also shared that her baby boy, Devyaan, has turned 6 months old. In the photos, Shreya can be seen holding her baby in her arms as they smile for the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shreya Ghoshal wrote: “Hi, everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings."

Love-filled comments poured in for the singer on the post. Actress-singer Sophie Choudry commented, “cutie pie." Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who also welcomed a baby boy earlier this year, wrote, “Devyaan. You’re such a Blessed Babu with the most adorable smile. Love you so much." Dancer Shakti Mohan commented, “So cute."

Shreya Ghoshal had welcomed Devyaan on May 22. Sharing the update with her fans, the singer had shared an Instagram post. “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," she had written in the post.

Shreya had announced her pregnancy in March with an Instagram post that featured her cradling her baby bump.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.