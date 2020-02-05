Take the pledge to vote

Shreya Ghoshal Shares Throwback Pictures as Bengali Bride on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Shreya Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali ceremony on February 5, 2015.

Updated:February 5, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Shreya Ghoshal Shares Throwback Pictures as Bengali Bride on 5th Wedding Anniversary
Singer Shreya Ghosal share photos of herself as Bengali bride on Wednesday, throwing back to her wedding day five years ago. To celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary, the Bollywood playback singer went into rewind mode to share some stills of her getting ready as a bride.

In the pictures, the National Award winning singer can be seen wearing a red Banarasi saree, with gold jewellery and red-white bangles typical for a Bengali bride.

"5 years.. Time flies..," she wrote, sharing the first photo. Shreya followed it up with a picture of her wearing her earrings, and another of her looking into the mirror in her complete bridal look.

5 years.. Time flies..

Shreya had married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, an electronic engineer, in a traditional Bengali ceremony on February 5, 2015. Before tying the knot, the singer had dated him for almost 10 years.

The wedding was a quiet and traditional affair, which took many of the industry members by surprise. Even though the couple were dating for a long time, the Chikni Chameli singer chose to keep the wedding a hush-hush event.

Shreya made her wedding announcement on social media a day after the event. The singer is quite active on Instagram, sharing photos from her shoots, new song releases as well as adorable pictures of her Golden Retriever named Sherlock.

When in Kolkata..

