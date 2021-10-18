Shreya Ghoshal Unveils Poster of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Last Video 'Adhura'

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely death in early September shocked the entire country. The actor passed away at the age of 40 after suffering from a heart attack. Before his demise, he was shooting for a music video with his rumoured girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill. However, the shoot of the song was incomplete. After receiving request from ‘SidNaaz’ fans, the record label of the song is releasing the footage from their shoot for a song called Adhura, which will be a tribute for the late actor.

Singer Sherya Ghoshal, who sang the song with Arko, released the poster for Adhura. The poster featured a still of Sidharth and Shenaaz sharing a light moment. The words, “Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani. A Sidnaaz song (an incomplete song, an incomplete story)” were written on the poster.

Captioning the post, Shreya wrote, “He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 at the age of 40. He reportedly had a heart attack and was taken to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s last public appearances were on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 where he appeared with Shehnaaz Gill as special guest. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which was released on Friday. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Poonam Bajwa in lead roles.

