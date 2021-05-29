Shreya Ghoshal ‘Welcomes’ Newborn Son With Adorable Cake

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal started a new chapter in her life after she welcomed her first child with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on May 22. Shreya shared the happy news with her fans on social media the next day who congratulated her and showered love in the comments section. Now, a week later, she took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of a yummy-looking cake that was perfectly curated for the baby’s homecoming party. In the post, she wrote that the cake was made in order to celebrate the arrival of their son and thanked the chef for preparing the sweet treat.

In the snap posted on Friday, the blue and white themed cake could be seen decorated with a variety of toppings and figurines like teddy bears, buttons, toys, baby’s feet and a flower on top. The cute looking dessert seemed definitely taste worthy.

The singer has been blessing our Instagram feed with snippets from her maternity diaries. She first broke the happy news on March 4 and posted an adorable click of herself with a baby bump.

Then, Shreya shared another snap of herself cradling her baby bump. In the caption, she described her experience of pregnancy.

Last month, the singer uploaded a picture of the surprise baby shower organised by her friends, who made sure that she is surrounded and stuffed with traditional Bengali food made by them. However, due to the lockdown, they could not make it in person to her home. They, however, connected on a video call.

Shreya and Shiladitya are childhood friends and were in a relationship for around 10 years before tying the knot on January 5, 2015.

