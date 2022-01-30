Shreya Lenka of Odisha One Step Away From Becoming 1st Ever K-Pop Idol From India

Shreya Lenka from India’s Odisha is one step away from becoming the first K-pop star from the country. Belonging to Jharsuguda, the 18-year-old made it to the final round of global auditions held for selecting the fifth member of K-pop group Black Swan and has to beat Brazil’s Gabriela Dalcin to secure her place in the group. According to a report in Odhisha Bytes, Shreya is a trained dancer, singer and yoga practitioner and is now being trained by the Korean Music label DR Music Entertainment in South Korea.

A position in the group was left vacant after their member Hyeme left as her contract expired. Black Swan debuted in 2020. The publication reported that Shreya, who was already a K-pop enthusiast, came across this opportunity while surfing social media.

Apart from honing her singing and dancing skills, Shreya’s training also includes learning the land’s dialect. The contestants will be evaluated on their skills, personality, and qualities to become a K-pop artiste, reports Odisha Bytes.

The publication further informed that Shreya had been training under ‘Boogie Woogie HipHop’ 2009 winner, Madan Mohan Purty. The teenager had enrolled on Odissi class as a kid but had to discontinue it owing to a financial crisis. She later trained under Mendo Barla.

The publication quoted her as saying, “Since I have a deep voice, I faced difficulty in finding the right vocal trainer. My grandmother helped me find one. She took me to a Hindustani classical music teacher, who taught me twice a week. But, for the western songs, I had to rely on online videos and self-learning."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.