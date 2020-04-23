MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shreya Mehta Confirms Dating Filmmaker-actor Simarpreet Singh

Shreya Mehta

Shreya Mehta has shared on social media that she is dating filmmaker-actor Simarpreet Singh.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 9:05 AM IST
Shreya Mehta, popular actress associated with trending YouTube channels like The Viral Fever and The Timeliners, has spilled the beans on her love life and shared that she is dating the director of her hit web series College Romance Simarpreet Singh.

Shreya has also worked in Namaste England (2018), directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeeti Chopra. She recently featured in music video Sanu Ki Pata, which is also directed by Simarpreet. Meanwhile, Simarpreet is also an actor, having featured in many of The Timeliners' productions.

Shreya recently posted a cosy beach picture on social media with Simarpreet. A fan asked her in the comments section if they were dating, because they looked adorable together. Responding to the fan, Shreya wrote, "Yes," confirming her relationship with Simarpreet.

View this post on Instagram

My Sardarboy ✨❤️🌅

A post shared by ★Shreya Mehta★ (@thefilmykudi) on

Simarpreet and Shreya are staying with each other during the lockdown and often share funny home videos on social media. Simarpreet is also seen cooking and doing household chores as he helps his lady love in day-to-day activities.

