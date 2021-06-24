Shreya Patel, Vansh Sayani to Play Young Anandi and Jagya in Balika Vadhu 2?

One of the popular shows on television Balika Vadhu is set to make a comeback with its second season. The socio-drama set in Rajasthan highlighted the regressive customs of child marriage, widow-remarriage, and other age-old beliefs in the society and complexities of relationships. As the show was a massive hit, the makers have come up with its second installment and fans have already started rooting for it.

As fans are keen to know the actors essaying the lead characters, a report in Indian Express reveals it all. Actor Vansh Sayani is speculated to portray the young Jagya in the popular serial. Vansh was last seen in the supernatural show Baalveer Returns as Vivaan. The show was a massive hit among audiences. While Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha fame young actor Shreya Patel has been roped to essay the role of Anandi.

Apart from Vansh and Shreya, Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Sunny Pancholi, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Mehul Buch, Riddhi Nayak, Supriya Shukla will be seen playing pivotal roles in season 2 of Balika Vadhu.

The shoot of the new season has already started to roll. While filming of some parts is scheduled to take place in Rajasthan, the rest of the show will be shot in Mumbai. Sphere origins, the creators of the original has once again helmed the project.

The second installment of the popular soap opera would be in line with the original show where Anandi is married off as a child and how she deals with the complexities of relationships and adjusts herself to the new norms at such young age.

Reportedly, the story would be set in current times and the makers also want to address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation.

The original socio-drama starred Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in lead roles when they were young, while they were replaced by Pratyusha Banerjee and then Toral Rasputra and Shashank Vyas respectively when the serial took a leap and showed them as adults. Since Balika Vadhu had a successful run of long 8 years on television, it will be intriguing to watch how the second season would woo the audience.

