Shreyas Talpade and Swapnil Joshi Now The Highest-Paid Actors on Marathi Television

The Marathi TV industry is quite promising and lively with an array of popular shows being aired on Marathi channels. These series have attained a certain level of popularity among the Marathi households who wait for them every day. However, if one were asked to name a few of these TV series, the list would be incomplete without Swapnil Joshi’s new series Tu Tevha Tashi and Shreyas Talpade’s Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. These actors are winning the hearts of the audience on the small screen just like in the movies. At the same time, these two actors have also become the highest-paid actors in the Marathi serial circuit.

Many Marathi serials are entertaining the audience on the small screen. New innovative subjects and topics seem to be captivating the audience as a result of which viewership has increased by leaps and bounds. In the same way, many great artists are once again seen marching toward the small screen and attaining success.

A few months ago, the series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimagaath started airing on Zee Marathi. The series has captured the minds of the viewers in a very short time and has become hugely popular, being in constant discussion. Shreyas Talpade has returned to the small screen after a long and successful stint in the Marathi film industry and Bollywood with this acclaimed serial.

Other than that, another daily soap that started airing on the same channel is Tu Tevha Tashi which explores the possibilities of love between responsibility and duty. Swapnil Joshi has returned to the small screen too after 8 years with this series.

According to e-Times, Shreyash Talpade and Swapnil Joshi are currently the highest-paid actors in the Marathi series. Marathi Serials shared this post on their official Instagram account. Shreyash Talpade charges Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 for each episode while Swapnil Joshi earns Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per episode.

