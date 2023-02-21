A blue-ticked yet fake Twitter account of Shreyas Talpade seems to have become a pesky thing the actor can’t seem to get rid of. The account recently praised Kriti Sanon for her performance in Shehzada, which released on February 17. The real Shreyas Talpade took to his actual Twitter handle to inform Kriti that the account praising her is actually not his.

It happened on Tuesday when account with name @ShreyasTalpade tagged both Kriti and her co-star Kartik Aaryan and wrote, “Just saw #shehzada.. @TheAaryanKartik take a bow my friend… and @kritisanon is next madhubala of this country.”

The actress thought it was the real Shreyas Talpade complimenting her, and responded with, “Wow! Those shoes are too big to fit.. but thank you for such a lovely compliment."

Soon after Kriti shared the post, fans pointed out that the user was impersonating Shreyas. The actor then clarified the matter and apologised to Kriti, too. “Dear @kritisanon, I am so sorry a tweet was sent to you via a fake account under my name. Will take it up with @verified @TwitterSupport and block the imposter immediately. That aside…sending you love and luck for Shehzada," he tweeted.

The original post from the fake account has now been deleted.

He also urged Twitter to look into the matter and said that the account has been reported earlier, but it surfaced again. “@TwitterSupport @verified request you to PLEASE look into this. This account has appeared again within 15 days timeframe even after reporting them. It’s just silly and misleads people. The account is @ShreyasTalpade."

Dear @kritisanon, I am so sorry a tweet was sent to you via a fake account under my name. Will take it up with @verified @TwitterSupport and block the imposter immediately. That aside…sending you love and luck for Shehzada 😊 — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) February 21, 2023

Some fans of the actor thought he need not have apologised for the issue. “Stop apologising man you are a good person and beautiful actor,” said a fan. Another commented, “@elonmusk should say sorry."

Read all the Latest Movies News here