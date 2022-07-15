Shreyas Talpade Joins The Cast Of Kangana Ranaut Directorial Emergency

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled her first look as the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency. Now, Shreyas Talpade has also joined the cast of the upcoming film.

A recent post on Instagram shared by Marathi TRP revealed the same. The post said, “Actor Shreyas Talpade will play a pivotal role in the film Emergency.” The news has created a lot of buzz among fans. Though there is no confirmation about the same neither from the makers nor from the stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marathi TRP (@trpmarathi)



Last year, Kangana announced that she would be directing the film Emergency. She shared her look on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a saree and holding her glasses. She wrote, “Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…Emergency shoot begins.”

This will be her second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was released in 2019. Although Emergency is a political drama, the actress had earlier stated that it was not a biopic of Indira Gandhi. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India,” she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

On social media, the actress frequently posts updates about her movie. She posted a few posts last month showing her transformation. She also introduced David Malinowski, a makeup artist who has won an Oscar and a BAFTA, who assisted her in becoming her character. She posted a few images in which David is seen advising her on her appearance and assisting her with makeup.

