Shreyas Talpade Now Has a Million Followers on Instagram

Shreyas Talpade, who essayed the role of cricketer Pravin Tambe in his latest film, now has 1 million followers on social media. Shreyas has become only the second Marathi male actor to achieve this milestone after Swwapnil Joshi, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Shreyas’s Kaun Pravin Tambe? premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 1 April 2022. Kaun Pravin Tambe is based on the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe, who had made his IPL debut at the age of 41. Kaun Pravin Tambe has been well received by the audience and Shreyas’ acting has once again brought him appreciation.

Shreyas is an established name in Marathi Entertainment and the film industry. He has also appeared in several commercially successful films in Bollywood like Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, and Golmaal Again. Shreyas made his Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed sports drama, Iqbal which was released in 2005.

In 2006, he featured in the comedy, Apna Sapna Money Money and 2007. In 2008, Shreyas was seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s cross-cultural comedy film, Bombay To Bangkok. Meanwhile, He also produced a Marathi film, Sanai Chaughade, which was also released in 2008. The Iqbal actor has also featured in Shyam Benegal’s Welcome to Sajjanpur.

Shreyas Talpade has returned to the small screen after a long and successful stint in the Marathi film industry and Bollywood with the show Majhi Tujhi Reshimagaath. The show which airs on Zee Marathi has been the audience’s favourite since its first episode.

Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath features Shreyas Talpade in the role of Yashwardhan Choudhary who arrived in Mumbai from the UAE to manage his family business under the direction of his grandfather. Gradually, he falls for one of his employees named Neha Kamat.

Earlier, a report in ETimes claimed that Shreyas and Swwapnil Joshi are currently the highest-paid actors in the Marathi series. Shreyash Talpade reportedly charges Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 for each episode while Swapnil Joshi earns Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per episode.

