Shreyas Talpade’s film Kaun Pravin Tambe? may not have been talked about much, but it sure hit the right notes when it comes to telling a story true to the actual events. And now, his work on-ground and accurate storytelling have been translated into a win with the actor being a proud recipient of the Maharashtra Gaurav Award.

The renowned Marathi and Bollywood actor posted about his win with a few pictures in which he is receiving the award. He captioned it as, “Gratitude and Love continues! Thank you, Mid-Day India, for honouring me with the Maharashtra Gaurav Award for Kaun Pravin Tambe. Thank you, honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sir, for your time. Truly means a lot.”

The images include a picture of Shreyas with the award and some others that he received from the Governor of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The actor received a lot of love for his win and many celebrities, including Pravin Tambe himself, congratulated him for the same.

Pravin took to comments and wrote, “You deserve this and all the team of Kaun Pravin Tambe.”

Others like Meghana Erande, Anjali Patil, Sandeep Pathak, Prarthana Behere and more also congratulated Shreyas in the comments.

The film Kaun Pravin Tambe? is the story of the cricketer by the same name who pursued his passion in his 40s and successfully made a career in the Indian Premier League. Pravin Tambe debuted for Rajasthan Royals in the 2013 season and he was 41 at the time. He has appeared in 33 matches in total and has taken 28 wickets in total. His best bowling innings were when he picked up four wickets, just giving away 20 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Three of these wickets were consecutively taken and he enjoyed the hat trick.

Shreyas Talpade made a comeback to the small screen in 2021 with the Zee Marathi show Majhi Tujhi Reshmigath. The show completed a year in August 2022 and the public of Maharashtra has given the show a lot of love.

