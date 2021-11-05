Shreyas Talpade Shares Beautiful Bond With Daughter Aadya, Wants To Be Her Best Friend

Actor Shreyas Talpade has made a mark with his performance and acting skills in Bollywood, TV and regional cinema.

The actor started his acting career in the Marathi entertainment industry and made his Bollywood debut in 2005 with Nagesh Kukunoor’s directorial Iqbal. Shreyas has been part of many successful Bollywood films, including Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal Again, Golmaal 3, and Houseful 2.

With his performance in the Popular Marathi television show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, the actor has created space in the hearts of the Marathi masses. After 17 years of his career in the entertainment industry, Shreyas made a comeback on the small screen with the show. The show has become hugely popular in a short period and Shreyas’ role in the series is highly appreciated.

Talking about Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, people are more interested in the relationship between Yash and Neha’s daughter Pari. A very good father-daughter relationship has been shown on the show. And it’s this bond that has made fans curious about Shreyas’ real-life fairy. Many may have seen the photos of Shreyas’ daughter, Adaya, on social media, but for those who haven’t seen it, we have brought you a series of her pictures.

Shreyas was blessed with his daughter Aadya in 2018. The actor often shares photos on his Instagram with his daughter and wife Deepti Talpade.

In the photos, she is seen having fun with her mom and dad. Earlier, Shreyas expressed that he wanted to be her best friend, someone she can be with. Shreyas tied the knot with Deepti on December 31, 2004. Deepti Talpade is a psychiatrist by profession. The love story of these two is also very interesting.

