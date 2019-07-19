Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shreyas Talpade Voiced Timon in Hindi Version of The Lion King for His One-Year-Old Daughter

Shreyas Taplade and Sanjay Mishra have together have delivered some of the most hilarious dialogues in the Hindi version of the live action adaptation of The Lion King.

IANS

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Shreyas Talpade will give voice to Timon.
Shreyas Talpade will give voice to Timon.
Actor Shreyas Talpade, who has lent his voice to the character of Timon in the Hindi version of Disney's live-action film The Lion King, says he did it especially for his daughter. The Golmaal Again actor and his wife Deepti are parents to a one-year-old daughter named Aadya.

"My daughter Aadya is just one. Right now she won't be able to understand anything but in a couple of years when she grows up, she will watch the The Lion King and be able to recognise her father's voice. Aadya was a major force in prompting me to take up this project. I want to make her feel proud of my work, so I felt The Lion King was the best opportunity," Shreyas told IANS.

Apart from giving voice to the character of Timon, Shreyas has also sung the song Hakuna Matata for the Hindi version. Sharing his experience as a singer, he said, "While dubbing for Timon, I was just humming 'Hakuna matata', I didn't know that the dubbing director was around. She heard me and approached me to ask if I could sing a song for the film. Initially, I was nervous because singing was something new for me. Later, though, I got a hang of it and gave it my best."

Shreyas teamed up with his Golmaal Again co-star Sanjay Mishra, who has voiced the character of Pumba. The two of them together have delivered some of the most hilarious dialogues in the Hindi version of the live action adaptation of The Lion King, which released in theatres on July 19.

