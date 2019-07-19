Shreyas Talpade Voiced Timon in Hindi Version of The Lion King for His One-Year-Old Daughter
Shreyas Taplade and Sanjay Mishra have together have delivered some of the most hilarious dialogues in the Hindi version of the live action adaptation of The Lion King.
Shreyas Talpade will give voice to Timon.
Actor Shreyas Talpade, who has lent his voice to the character of Timon in the Hindi version of Disney's live-action film The Lion King, says he did it especially for his daughter. The Golmaal Again actor and his wife Deepti are parents to a one-year-old daughter named Aadya.
"My daughter Aadya is just one. Right now she won't be able to understand anything but in a couple of years when she grows up, she will watch the The Lion King and be able to recognise her father's voice. Aadya was a major force in prompting me to take up this project. I want to make her feel proud of my work, so I felt The Lion King was the best opportunity," Shreyas told IANS.
It's #TheLionKing Day! pic.twitter.com/xQ63tVMYFe— Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) July 19, 2019
Apart from giving voice to the character of Timon, Shreyas has also sung the song Hakuna Matata for the Hindi version. Sharing his experience as a singer, he said, "While dubbing for Timon, I was just humming 'Hakuna matata', I didn't know that the dubbing director was around. She heard me and approached me to ask if I could sing a song for the film. Initially, I was nervous because singing was something new for me. Later, though, I got a hang of it and gave it my best."
Shreyas teamed up with his Golmaal Again co-star Sanjay Mishra, who has voiced the character of Pumba. The two of them together have delivered some of the most hilarious dialogues in the Hindi version of the live action adaptation of The Lion King, which released in theatres on July 19.
Watch our review here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Meet in London, She Says ‘Jahan Main Jaati Hu Wahi Chale Aate Ho’
- Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Red Dress and Monogram Lipstick Bag Worth Rs 3 Lakh on Birthday
- Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries | Episode 3- Discover Tamannaah’s Love For Bling And Everything In Between
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
- Oppo K3 With Pop-up Selfie Camera to Launch in India Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know