Shreyas Talpade: Want to Explore the Negative, Play a Mean, Slimy Guy in a Film

Actor Shreyas Talpade, after shelling out several popular Bollywood movies, has made his short film debut with Kushal Srivastava’s Speed Dial, co-starring Aksha Pardasany and produced by 8PM Music CDs. He is also back to the starting point of his career - television - with the show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. However, the Iqbal actor had no apprehensions about going back to the small screen or debuting in the short film space despite being a well-known name in the industry. He says being a performer, one should not be limited to mediums.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m an actor and a performer. And a performer should not have any limitations of media, whether it is OTT or TV or films. I have basically started my career with theatre and today I have a platform that is dedicated to it. So I have never really bound myself by certain limitations or certain illusions," he said.

He continued that the way people look at actors returning to television has changed from what it was before. “I think times are changing and this was probably a thought maybe around 15-20 years ago, not any more. The whole dynamics of the entertainment industry has changed," he said.

“There was a time when Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) was doing films and he was offered TV, and he was like ‘kya karein?’ and then he did Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was a different context but even at that time, people were like ‘Bachchan saab TV karenge?’ But look at the kind of popularity that the show has gotten the kind of admiration, the kind of love people shower on it even today. So I feel it is just about breaking conventions. I would rather be a disrupter." It was this philosophy of the Golmaal actor that prompted him to launch his OTT platform Nine Rasa which is an initiative to help theatre artists at the time of the pandemic where their work has come to a halt.

With over 40 films in his kitty across the Hindi and the Marathi film industries and a series of projects lined up, we asked Shreyas whether there is any character that the actor has missed out on playing. He answered, “I want to explore the negative. That is something I am looking forward to and I would really love to play a mean and slimy kind of guy in a film."

Currently, he is busy collecting praises for his short film. Although he said he is not really venturing into this space in its proper sense, it was the story that pulled him towards it.

“Kushal (the director) was working on another film and we were discussing that when he mentioned this short film. Something sweet, interesting and quirky came my way and I was like let’s do it. I am not really ‘venturing’ venturing into short films but he narrated the story and I said yes, it is interesting, so let’s do a short film.

And that is also the whole concept of Speed Dial. You need not wait for some magic to happen, you just go for it," Shreyas said.

