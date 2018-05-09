GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Congratulations! Shreyas Talpade, Wife Deepti Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogacy

The actor and his wife were in Hong Kong when they received the news that the baby was due anytime and the couple decided to return immediately.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congratulations! Shreyas Talpade, Wife Deepti Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogacy
Image courtesy: Instagram/Shreyas Talpade
Actor Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy. Shreyas said opting for surrogacy has been the best decision of their life. The actor and his wife were in Hong Kong when they received the news that the baby was due anytime and the couple decided to return immediately.

"Our baby has already got both of us wrapped around her little fingers. She is a little stubborn and it feels like she is telling us - 'Where are you going without me? Come back, Shreyas said in a statement.

The couple, who has been married for 14 years, said they are yet to decide the name of the baby.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You