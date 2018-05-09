English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congratulations! Shreyas Talpade, Wife Deepti Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogacy
The actor and his wife were in Hong Kong when they received the news that the baby was due anytime and the couple decided to return immediately.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Shreyas Talpade
Actor Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy. Shreyas said opting for surrogacy has been the best decision of their life. The actor and his wife were in Hong Kong when they received the news that the baby was due anytime and the couple decided to return immediately.
"Our baby has already got both of us wrapped around her little fingers. She is a little stubborn and it feels like she is telling us - 'Where are you going without me? Come back, Shreyas said in a statement.
The couple, who has been married for 14 years, said they are yet to decide the name of the baby.
Also Watch
"Our baby has already got both of us wrapped around her little fingers. She is a little stubborn and it feels like she is telling us - 'Where are you going without me? Come back, Shreyas said in a statement.
The couple, who has been married for 14 years, said they are yet to decide the name of the baby.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL Play-offs & Final to Start at 7pm Keeping Fans in Mind: Rajeev Shukla
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood