Shreyas Talpade's Pet Brings Emotional Peace During COVID-19

Actor Shreyas Talpade feels that at a time when people are forced to stay indoors, pets can take over the job to keep the family calm.

"There are innumerable benefits that come with having a pet, including making you responsible and committed," said Shreyas. The actor, who recently became a father, says he finds magic in his 10-year-old Labrador.

"Since the time Aadya was born, Don has started demanding more attention. So he's no longer the calm dog that he used to be and really keeps us on our toes!", said Shreyas, who finds his day spent between his dog and his new baby.

"But jokes apart, when Don sits quietly near me, he calms me down completely. I keep petting him and in a couple of minutes I start feeling the change within," he added.

Bollywood celebrities have taken to various distractions due to the Corona lockdown. From Deepika Padukone finally getting the time to do her wardrobe, to Katrina Kaif doing terrace workout, actors are doing their bit to keep this period of self isolation and social distancing as productive as they can.

Many of them have also taken to online Antakshari, or Qurantakshri, and are posting videos of them singing from the letter and tagging others. Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, and Urvashi Rautela among others are trying to keep their fans and themselves entertained, amid the pandemic, by sharing their singing clips on Instagram.

The 21 day lockdown, announced by the Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is supposed to come to an end on April 14 midnight.

Follow @News18Movies for more