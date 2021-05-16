Shreyas Talpade was Told to Cancel His Wedding During Iqbal, His Wife Attended the Premiere as His Sister

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade was told to cancel his wedding by director Nagesh Kukunoor. The director couldn’t let the viewers know that the actor isn’t a teenager, like his character in Iqbal.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “Here I was, a middle-class guy whose wedding cards had gone out, being told to cancel it; I didn’t know what to do. It was after a lot of convincing, and assuring him that I would keep the wedding under wraps, that he let me have a day off."

He added that even the movie’s producer Subhash Ghai wasn’t aware about his wedding.

Later when his wife wanted to attend the premiere of the movie, she came as his sister. “When Subhash ji saw her one too many times at screenings and enquired, Nagesh told him who she really was. He refused to believe I was married. To him, I was an 18-year-old boy who had had a child marriage and was not even feeding his wife, making her faint (laughs)."

