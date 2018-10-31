English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shreyas, Tusshar, Kunal Join Ranveer Singh on Simmba sets and Perform the Golmaal Hook Step
It's not clear whether Ranveer Singh's Simmba will feature a song with the Golmaal actors or not.
The Golmaal actors joined Ranveer Singh on Simmba sets. (Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)
It’s hard to match Ranveer Singh’s energy, but when the team of Golmaal joined him on the sets of his forthcoming film Simmba, the overall enthusiasm level touched the sky. Ranveer has posted a boomerang video on Instagram in which he can be seen performing the hook step of the Golmaal title song.
The video sees Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Sara Ali Khan performing alongside Ranveer. It’s not clear whether this is for a song in Simmba or not.
In another picture posted by Ranveer, film’s director Rohit Shetty also joined the actors. Rohit has also directed the Golmaal series, so speculations are rife that this could be for a promotional video for Simmba.
Ranveer will be seen playing flamboyant policeman Sangram Bhalerao in the film that also features Sonu Sood in an important role.
“Simmba is a full blown masala film. It's an entertainer. I believe masala films are the holy grail of mainstream Hindi films. In terms of genre, it is the king of all genres," Ranveer told IANS in an earlier interview.
"I am very lucky and I am very blessed that I am under the guidance of the king of the genre. Rohit Shetty is the gold standard in the masala film genre. I am making a foray into this genre in his film so it could not get any better. It's highly entertaining," he added.
Simmba will hit the screens on December 29, 2018.
