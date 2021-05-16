Shriram Nene Shares Throwback Picture With Madhuri Dixit From the Day Before Their Wedding

On Saturday, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit clocked her 54th birthday. Husband Shriram Nene posted a special message for his wife on her birthday, along with a throwback picture.

“Happy Birthday to my soulmate, Madhuri Dixit Nene. Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much love and many happy returns of the day," he wrote on his verified Instagram page, drneneofficial, and tagged it with #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit and #DrNene.

The throwback image he posted with the note was a photo of the couple clicked on October 16, 1999. The couple got married a day later, on October 17 that year.

Recently Dr Nene shared another throwback picture of the couple, along with a hopeful message during the Covid-19 second wave. He wrote, “Never forget that we are in this together. It is quite challenging in India right now. But people are stepping up all over the world to help us. In India, we all need to be each other’s saviours and heroes. We will emerge from the darkness into the light and be stronger in the process."

Madhuri and Shriram Nene have two sons, Arin and Ryan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here