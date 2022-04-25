Shriya Pilgaonkar Birthday: 5 Clutter-breaking Performances by the Mirzapur Actress

Shriya Pilgaonkar has never missed a chance to make an impact with her performances, irrespective of the platform of entertainment. From Mirzapur to her latest release, Guilty Minds, the daughter of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar has been making her parents proud with her acting prowess in content-driven movies and series. On her birthday, we bring you the top performances of Shriya Pilgaonkar one can’t afford to miss.

Guilty Minds (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime’s first-ever legal drama, Guilty Minds witnessed Shriya in the role of a feisty advocate Kashaf Quaze. Committed to her virtues, Quaze is all about keeping things black and white. For lending authenticity to the legal drama, Shriya opted for a no-makeup look and visited Delhi High Court to note the body language, legal lingo and how proceedings unfold. The effort has paid off as the series and Shriya’s fierce performance has been widely appreciated.

Shriya was overwhelmed after hearing her parents’ response to the show. She said, “My parents have closely followed my Guilty Minds journey over the 2 years of my shoot. They know how much this series means to me. Being Kashaf has been transformative as an actor. They were very excited to attend the screening, and after watching 3 episodes they couldn’t wait to binge-watch all of it. My father also mentioned to me that if he wasn’t an actor, he would have been a lawyer. They always make it a point to give me honest feedback which I value immensely. A lot of their friends and our relatives have been writing to them and have encouraging words about my performance in Guilty minds which makes them very proud and happy.”

Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video)

After garnering cult status and resounding success, Mirzapur is one of the most gripping crime thrillers in India. The series marked a milestone in Shriya’s career. The actor was seen essaying the role of Sweety, a strong and independent woman, who knows her mind and the male-dominated world of Mirzapur. The series earned Shriya unprecedented recognition and such as was the love she amassed that she was rechristened as Sweety in the public domain.

Murder In Agonda (Amazon Mini TV)

Farhad Samji’s directorial, Murder in Agonda saw Shriya Pilgaonkar essaying the role of a forensics expert. Its story outlines the journey of a brother-sister duo solving a high profile murder case in Goa. Embodying the role of Sarla, Shriya is seen living out the journey of self discovery and her struggle with coming to terms with her sexuality. The actor is seen enlivening a quirky murder mystery across digital screens and her portrayal of Sarla is unmissable.

Beecham House (Netflix)

A captivating period drama, Beecham House takes the viewer to the British era in India. Essaying the role of Chanchal on-screen, Shriya proved her versatility in the Netflix series. Shriya’s commendable performance marked India’s presence on the world map. Shriya’s character Chanchal in the international periodic drama. Touted as India’s answer to Downton Abbey, Shriya’s Beecham House saw the powerhouse in her element.

Crackdown (Voot)

An espionage drama with lots of action sequences, Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial Crackdown sees Shriya Pilgaonkar in the role of a badass spy. Seen in the role of Divya Shirodkar, Shriya performing killer action sequences. The multifaceted actor awaits the second instalment of the series.

