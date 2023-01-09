Shriya Pilgaonkar Says Playing a Sex Worker in Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar 'Was Very Exciting Because....' | Exclusive

Shriya Pilgaonkar has been shining effulgently through exciting roles In the OTT system. Whether it was Sweety in the crime-drama Mirzapur or Divya Shirodkar in spy thriller Crackdown, the actress has managed to pull of every character with conviction and honesty. Shriya made some major strides in 2022 as Kashaf Qaze in Guilty Minds and Radha Bhargava in The Broken News. And now, she has started 2023 with Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar in which she plays a character quite like never before.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the House Arrest actress revealed the quirks of her character in the series. She shared, “Taaza Khabar is a wonderful story about life and miracles and how people living a simple life can be surprised by their own life. It is about Vasya and how he gets a vardaan (wish) that he is able to get to know the news before it happens and how that sort of transforms his life and those around him. In this, I am playing a sex worker whose name is Madhu. And Vasya and her share deep love and friendship."

Shriya further shed light on Madhu, “What I love the most about Madhu’s character is although we don’t see much of her life in the brothel, we see her personality. She is super spunky, sassy and somebody who doesn’t carry the weight of her hardships. She is somebody who still lives her life with aspirations, dreams and hopes and she is a source of strength to Vasya and those around her. This was very exciting for me as it was very different not just in terms of the look but in terms of the character as well. Taaza Khabar is a drama but it also has elements of comedy. So for me it was very different and thus I was quite excited to be a part of this Taaza Khabar universe," she said.

In order to prepare for her role, Shriya Pilgaonkar believed it was imperative for her to paint a backstory for Madhu. The 33-year old actress explained, “We don’t see Madhu much in terms of her life in the brothel. For me it was very important to create a backstory and understand how she is as a person and how that affected her as to where she is in life today. Because of Covid restrictions, I did not get a chance to go into a red light areas. But I most certainly did readings of anonymous interviews of sex workers. But it was interesting for me to understand that some of these women do it willingly and some of them are victims of circumstances. But there is still respect. And Madhu is a character of immense respect and that’s what I love about her."

She also added, “And also it was very important for me to understand where this hope comes from especially for someone like her. You don’t see her as a beaten down woman. She is not sulking. She is believing. She has that zest for life. And she’s really caring. For me the irony of that was very interesting to explore and I was quite instinctive about it because I don’t think my approach to the characters I play are different every single time. There is no one fixed approach with Taaza Khabar. You see Madhu from interactions with people so for me the chemistry with Bhuvan and everybody else around, I sort of went with the flow in this situation."

Sharing about working with Bhuvan Bam, the Fan actress expressed, “Bhuvan is incredible. His journey from being a content creator to having a production house is so inspiring. He’s done a fantastic job in the series. And he is always so open to learning. And the cast also. When you see the cast, we all felt like they were all percent in the roles that we cannot visualize anybody else in those roles."

The actress concluded with stating that Taaza Khabar is a refreshing story that’ll connect with everyone. She said, “At the end of the day no matter what the story or the plot is, it really is about relationships. It’s about mother and son. It’s about two lovers. It’s about what we do for ourselves. And that inner fight to prove something. It’s been wonderful. And I am also very excited because for me Taaza Khabar is slightly more commercial. There are 12 songs and then the narrative is also commercial so that is also exciting for me to have in my body of work."

Taaza Khabar is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here