Shriya Pilgaonkar Says The Broken News 'Highlights Responsibility of Viewers At A Time...'

Shriya Pilgaonkar is set to turn into a journalist with her latest web show The Broken News which also features Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahalawat among others. While the show chronicles the competition between news channels and sensationalizing the news, Shriya recently shared her thoughts on the subject of the series. She also stressed that the show The Broken News is more relevant currently as “fake news is easy to spread”.

Shriya said, “The subject of our series- The Broken News is more relevant than it has ever been. Today everybody is a journalist in some form or the other with a mobile phone in their hands. Therefore it becomes even more crucial that there is a sense of responsibility with which stories are verified and reported. I really like that the show also highlights the responsibility of the viewers at a time like this when fake news is so easy to spread.”

For the unversed, The Broken News marks Sonali Bendre’s comeback to acting. Besides Sonali, Shriya and Jaideep, it also features Taaruk Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, Aakash Khurana and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the makers of the show dropped an intriguing trailer. It follows the tale of the clash of these two disparate worlds, their conflicting ideologies and their incompatible ethics. It shows the reality behind our daily news – the business and the politics of it and the behind-the-scenes action as these journalists try to balance work, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure to deliver ‘Breaking News’.

The two-minute-eleven-second trailer of the series revolves around two rival news networks and reveals the lives, lies, love and struggles of a dynamic group of journalists. Awaaz Bharati is an ethical and a credible news channel, headed by Editor-In-Chief Amina Qureshi (played by Sonali Bendre) and Josh 24/7 News, headed by Editor-In-Chief Dipankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), is India’s No.1 news channel as per TRPs but believes in brash sensationalism and invasive journalism. Between these two extreme characters is Radha Bhargava (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) who believes in ethical journalism but is frustrated with the restrictions which come along.

Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by Vinay Waikul, the drama series is an official adaptation of the popular British series ‘Press’. ‘The Broken News’ will premiere on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and will be accessible across 190+ countries only on ZEE5.

