Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev Spotted in Mumbai, Couple Kiss for the Paparazzi

Shriya Saran was spotted by photographers in Mumbai, where she recently moved in. Joining her was none other than her husband, Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev. The much-in-love couple grabbed the attention of the photographers as they stepped out in style. They posed for the paparazzi and shared a kiss as the shutterbugs clicked away.

The duo nailed the casual and comfy look. Shriya looked stunning in a chic black top teamed with shorts. She rounded off her look with a matching handbag, a stylish hat and sneakers. Andrei kept it cool, clad in a white shirt and pastel blue coloured knee-length shorts. In a video shared online, Shriya is seen smiling and blushing while she kissed Andrei as the paparazzi cheered her on.

Last month, Shriya and Andrei left Barcelona and returned to India. The actress revealed on social media that they were house-hunting. The couple met for the first time in the Maldives during a diving session. After being in a relationship for a few years, the lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in a fairy-tale ceremony in Udaipur in 2018.

On Andrei’s birthday in April, the actress shared a heartwarming candid from their wedding and wrote, “Happy birthday. May you keep your wife happy because she is always right.Love you always.”

Shriya will be seen playing a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, opposite Ajay Devgn. Speaking about her role earlier, she described it as an ‘emotional’ one. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Shriya will also be seen in the Kollywood drama Naragasooran, helmed by Karthick Naren. Aravind Swamy will play the lead opposite the actress.

She is also awaiting the release of the upcoming film titled Gamanam. The anthology film directed by debutant Sujana Rao will also star Siva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, Suhas andNithya Menon, among others.

